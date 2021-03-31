The Madison County Library has announced its April news and events:
•Friends news: Donations can be made by check to the Friends of the Madison County Library and mailed to PO BOX 38, Danielsville, GA 30633.
•Shop used in the online library store on amazon.com from seller madcolib
•The library shop will be open during Grab & Go hours. “Thank you for being our Friends!” library staff members said.
•Curbside service: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “We are now providing curbside pickup of library materials,” library staff members said. “Place holds on gapines.org or call the library to have staff pick out a few, then pick up at the sidewalk. This is a no-contact pickup. Call the library when you arrive and we’ll bring the items out and wave to signal that they’re ready. We also carry voter registration forms, absentee ballot applications, some tax forms, and 1,000 Books B4 Kindergarten reading logs. Copy, fax, and laminating services are available as well.”
•Crafts to go: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Request a kids’ craft bag to accompany your order during curbside hours,” said staff members. Some may contain small parts.
•Teen bookworm bags: “Claim your bag of goodies,” staff members said. Each bag has a book (to keep), a craft kit, a sweet treat, and other goodies.” There are bags for ages 12-to-14 years and 14-and-up, and all items can be kept. Available during curbside service hours.
•Printing service: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attach and email your pdf or Word documents to the library at madcolib@yahoo.com and the staff will print your documents exactly as attached for 15 cents per page, black and white only. “Please use ‘print’ and your name in the subject line,” staff members said. “You’ll get an email when your documents are ready and can pick up during extended curbside service hours.”
•Grab & Go: Monday – Friday, 2 to 6 p.m. Visit the stacks to grab your own selections and check out at the self-check station. Visits are limited to one hour and masks are required. “For the safety of our community, we are limiting the number of visitors,” library leaders said. A limited number of computer stations will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Copy, fax, and laminating services will be available during Grab & Go service hours.
•Virtual storytime: Weekdays, 10:30 a.m. Children’s staff throughout the region will provide virtual storytime programs each weekday morning on the libraary’s Facebook page.
•Adult book club: Tuesday, April 13, 11:30 a.m. Discuss City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert. Copies are available at the library; request during curbside pickup or Grab & Go hours. This meeting will be held virtually; call or email the library to register.
•Pandemic show and tell: “Check our Facebook page for cool stuff library staff did during quarantine!” said library staff members.
•Tiebrary: “We now have neckties available for checkout,” library staff members said. “If you need a tie for a formal occasion, borrow one from the library’s collection, on display in the glass cases inside. See staff for assistance.”
•Online resources: Available on the library website: www.athenslibrary.org/madison. Research genealogical databases such as Ancestry and Heritage Quest, learn a new language with Mango, research businesses on ReferenceUSA or stock tips with ValueLine. Help your online learners with Learning Express Library or use tutor.com for live chat help. All accessible with GALILEO password: call or message the library for the password. Wifi is available 24/7 in the library parking lot; wifi password: yourlibrary
For more information, call the library at 706-795-5597.
