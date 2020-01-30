The Madison County Library has announced its upcoming events:
•Teen Thursdays: Thursdays, 5-7 p.m. Teens can drop in each week for a different activity. No registration necessary; ages 13-18.
•Toddler Time: Tuesdays, 11 a.m. “This interactive program for infants, wigglers, crawlers and walkers is a great way to stimulate learning for babies and toddlers,” said organizers. Enjoy songs, rhymes, books and educational play.
•Needlecrafters: Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. “Bring your current project for a relaxing time of sharing and learning about handicrafts,” organizers said.
•Computer Classes: Tuesdays, 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Join Technology Specialist Camden Joiner and learn computer basics this month. Space is limited. Call to register.
•Preschool and Toddler Story-time: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, songs, finger-plays and simple crafts to foster a life-long love of reading. Appropriate for children ages birth to 5 years. This month's themes are “New Books,” “Colors,” “Hibernation” and “Penguins.”
•Elementary Read Aloud: Wednesdays, 4 p.m. “Join Ms. Carley for a read aloud from a longer book and an activity to complete while you listen,” organizers said. Ages 6 and up.
•Pajama Storytime: Thursday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m. Enjoy bedtime stories and a light snack. Ages birth to 7.
•Chess Club: Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. “Learn the basics of chess or improve your game,” said organizers. Open to players of all skill levels. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 8 and up.
•“Coffee and Conversation”: Mondays in February from 10 a.m. to noon. “Enjoy coffee and chat with neighbors in the Jere Ayers room,” organizers said. This program is free and open to the public of all ages and abilities.
•“Homeschool Hangout”: Mondays, Feb. 3 and 17 at 2 p.m. “Homeschool families are invited to join staff for an introduction to library resources geared toward homeschooling,” organizers said. This program will include different activities each week. This program is free and open to the public of all ages and abilities.
•Inclusive Book Club: Thursdays in February at 1 p.m. This facilitated book club serves adults of all abilities and will be reading out loud and discussing “Cat Stories” by James Herriot. The program is free and open to adults of all abilities.
•S.T.E.A.M. Storytime: Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 4:30 p.m. This S.T.E.A.M.-based program meets the first Tuesday of every month at 4:30 p.m. and will explore topics in science, technology, engineering, art and math. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 5 to 10 with caregiver.
•Teen Study Group: Thursdays in February from 6 to 8 p.m. “Enjoy quiet study time and snacks in our multipurpose room,” said organizers. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 13 and up.
•Yoga Story-time: Saturday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. “Join us for a story and learn some simple yoga poses,” organizers. “Bring your own yoga mat or beach towel; a few will be available to borrow.” This program is free and open to the public of all ages and abilities. Children under age 10 must be accompanied by their adult caregiver.
•Adult book club: Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Meet and discuss ‘The River’ by Peter Heller and pick up a book for next month. The morning and evening meeting will discuss the same book; patrons can attend either or both. This program is free and open to adults of all abilities.
•Family movie and craft: Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. “Enjoy a short holiday family movie on our big screen and make a craft to take home,” organizers said. The movie is rated PG and the program is free and open to the public of all abilities. Children under age 10 must be accompanied by their adult caregiver.
•“Kids Can Bake”: Friday, Feb. 14 at 4:30 p.m. “Enjoy a sweet story and make sugar cookies for your Valentine,” organizers said. The program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 4 and up with caregiver. Space is limited. Call to register.
•LEGO Club: Thursdays, Feb. 13 and 27 at 4:30 p.m. “Create LEGO art and enjoying LEGO-based games and activities,” organizers said. “No need to bring your own bricks.” This event is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 8 and up.
•“Keep Calm and Relax” program for young adults: Sunday, Feb. 9 from 3 to 5 p.m. “Young adults are invited to drop in for relaxing crafts,” said organizers. This month’s activities include calming jars and stress balls. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 12 and up.
