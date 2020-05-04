The Madison County Library has announced the following news and online events:
•First chapter Friday: Fridays, 4:30 p.m. Join Ms. Carley on the library Facebook page for a reading of young adult books available through RBDigital. (facebook.com/madisoncolibrary)
•Saturday storytime: Saturdays, May 9 and 23, 10:30 a.m. Songs, stories and fingerplays for ages birth to 5 years. Led by Ms. Carley on the library Facebook page (facebook.com/madisoncolibrary).
•Infant, preschool and toddler storytime: Weekdays, 10:30 a.m. Children’s librarians from across the region perform storytime programs that you can watch in real time with your children. Tune in to the library Facebook page, where the library shares the stream each day. (facebook.com/madisoncolibrary)
•Adult book club: Tuesday, May 12, 11:30 a.m. Discuss Beartown by Fredrik Backman. This meeting will be held virtually; the link will be available on the library Facebook page and website.
•Pajama storytime: Thursdays, May 14 and 28, 7 p.m. “Join us in your jammies for virtual bedtime stories!,” organizers said. “Led by Ms. Carley on our Facebook page.” (facebook.com/madisoncolibrary).
•Summer Reading Program 2020: Imagine Your Story: June 1 to July 31 summer reading 2020 “will look a bit different this year but will still be lots of fun,” organizers said. Look for programs and signup information later this month.
•Online resources: Remember the library’s online resources available at www.athenslibrary.org/madison. Research genealogical databases such as Ancestry and Heritage Quest. Learn a new language with Mango. Research businesses on ReferenceUSA or stock tips with ValueLine. Help your online learners with Learning Express Library. All accessible with GALILEO password: please call or message us for the password.
•Library staff working from home: “All library staff are working from home for their safety and the safety of the community,” library leaders said. “While we miss our patrons, we are working hard on new program ideas, training, computer classes, and preparing for when we reopen our doors!”
•Friends News: “We’d like to recognize our dedicated volunteers who have provided over 50 hours of service in the last year,” library leaders said. “Thanks to these 10 for all their work!” They are Sara Carter, Ann Davis, Ruth Dressel, Joan Hartman, Trishanne Langford, Gypsie McCaig, Molly Parham, Linda Pitts, Christy Spradlin and Kaelen Westwood.
