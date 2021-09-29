The Madison County Library has announced its news and events for October:
•Friends News: The fall book sale made $3,106.25. “Thanks to all who donated items and to our wonderful volunteers who ran the sale,” Friends of the Library members said. “Special thanks to Sara Carter and Ann Davis for their work organizing the sale and scheduling volunteers to staff it.”
•Donations are always welcome at the library. “We are currently accepting donations of gently-used fall and winter holiday décor,” said staff members. “We can no longer accept donations of encyclopedias, VHS tapes, audio cassettes, or records/LPs.”
•Shop the library’s used books online in its store on amazon.com from seller madcolib.
•Donation drop-off: “We are serving as a drop-off site for donations to the Madison County Food Bank this month,” organizer said. “Nonperishable food and hygiene items may be placed in the bin by the manager’s office.”
•Tiebrary: Neckties are available for checkout. If you have a need of one for a special occasion, ties are on display in the display cases and can be checked out at the front desk.
•Crafts to go: Request at the front desk or at curbside. This month’s themes are: Creepy Carrots, Plumply Dumply Pumpkin, Three Little Ghosties, and It’s Raining Bats and Frogs. Some may contain small parts.
•TeenTober: “We’re celebrating teens this month!” library staff members said. “Each week we’ll have a new activity just for teens including interactive library displays, a scary story writing contest, free books, and spooky origami. Stop by or call for more information.
•Teen Bookworm Bags: Claim your bag of goodies. Each bag has a book (to keep), a sweet treat and other goodies. There are bags for ages 12-14 years and 14 and up, and all items can be kept. Available at front desk or curbside.
•Printing service: Attach and email your pdf or Word documents to the library at madcolib@yahoo.com and the staff will print your documents exactly as attached for 15 cents per page, black and white only. Pickup during regular library hours.
•Family book club: Books for all ages to discuss and an activity kit for the whole family.
•Outdoor storytime: Fridays, Oct. 1 and 15, 10:30 a.m. “Grab a blanket and join us on the back lawn for stories, songs, and fingerplays to encourage a love of reading in little ones from birth to age 5,” said library staff members. Space is limited; call to register. Event will be cancelled in event of inclement weather.
•ARLS virtual teen book club: Tuesday, Oct. 12, 5:30 p.m. Discuss Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas. Copies are available at the library. This meeting will be held virtually; call or email to register.
•Adult book club: Tuesday, Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m. Discuss This Must be the Place by Maggie O’Farrell. Copies are available at the library and on Georgia Download Destination/Libby. This meeting will be held virtually; call or email to register!
•All About Ada Lovelace virtual program: Friday, Oct. 22, 4:30 p.m. Check out the library Facebook page for a virtual storytime celebrating Ada Lovelace, the first computer programmer.
•Virtual anime club: Thursday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens can join virtually to watch an episode of an anime and discuss your favorite Japanese shows and manga.
•Outdoor Halloween storytime: Saturday, Oct. 30, 10:30 a.m. “Grab a blanket and join us on the back lawn for Halloween themed stories, songs, and fingerplays to encourage a love of reading in little ones from birth to age 5,” said staff members. Space is limited; call to register. The event will be canceled in event of inclement weather.
•Trick or Treat at the Library: Sunday, Oct. 31. Stop by the library in costume for a sweet treat.
