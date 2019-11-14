The Madison County Library, 1315 Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, has announced the following events for adults and children.
•Snap Circuits on Fridays in November from 4 to 5 p.m. “Enjoy electric wiring and circuitry using our Snap Circuits boards,” library staff members said. “They will be set up in the Homework Center in the children’s area.” This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 8 and up with their caregiver.
•“Teen Thursdays” in November from 5 to 7 p.m. “Teens can drop in each week for a different activity,” library staff members said. “This month’s activities include book-themed snacks, a super hero movie and button making.” No registration is necessary. The program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 13 – 18.
•“Kids Can Cook”: Saturday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. “Enjoy a savory story featuring the new book ‘Pete the Cat and the Perfect Pizza Party’ by James Dean and make your very own pizza,” said library staff members. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 5 – 10 with caregiver. Space is limited. Call to register.
•“Bookworm Buddies”: Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 4:30 p.m. This book club for elementary students will discuss “The Wishing Tree” by Katherine Applegate. Copies are available at the front desk. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities; children under age 10 must be supervised by their adult caregiver.
•Dulcimer group: Monday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. “Join the ‘dirty dulcimers’ after hours,” said organizers. “Led by Marty Phillips for a good time learning to play and read music together. Open to all levels of expertise.”
•Family movie and craft: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. “Enjoy a Thanksgiving family movie on our big screen and make a craft to take home,” said organizers. Movie is rated PG. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities. Children under age 10 must be accompanied by their adult caregiver.
•LEGO Club: Thursday, Nov. 21 at 4:30 p.m. “Create LEGO art and enjoy LEGO-based games and activities,” organizers said. “No need to bring your own bricks.” This event is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 8 and up.
•Pajama Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers and their caregivers Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. “Please join us for bedtime stories, songs and a light snack in the children’s area,” organizers said. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages birth to 7 years.
•Author Kenneth Bridges: Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. Bridges recently donated his book, “Life of a Man Named Kenneth” to the Madison County Library and will speak about his book and share memories of growing up in rural Georgia, his family, and his career in agriculture and education. His book is available for checkout in PINES. This program is free and open to the public of all ages and abilities.
