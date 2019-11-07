The Madison County Library, 1315 Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, has announced the following events for adults and children.
•“Coffee and Conversation”: Mondays in November from 10 a.m. to noon. “Enjoy coffee and chat with neighbors in the Jere Ayers room,” library staff members said. This program is free and open to the public of all ages and abilities.
•“Homeschool Hangout”: Friday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. “Homeschool families are invited to join staff for an introduction to library resources geared toward homeschooling,” organizers said. There will also be a library scavenger hunt activity for children and teens. The program is free and open to the public of all ages and abilities.
•Snap Circuits on Fridays in November from 4 to 5 p.m. “Enjoy electric wiring and circuitry using our Snap Circuits boards,” library staff members said. “They will be set up in the Homework Center in the children’s area.” This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 8 and up with their caregiver.
•“Teen Thursdays” in November from 5 to 7 p.m. “Teens can drop in each week for a different activity,” library staff members said. “This month’s activities include book-themed snacks, a super hero movie and button making.” No registration is necessary. The program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 13 – 18.
•Virtual reality: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. “Experience new worlds and immersive games using our virtual reality headset,” organizers said. Ages 8 and up may drop in for a 15-minute session. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities.
•Adult book club: Tuesday, November 12 at 6:30 p.m. “Meet and discuss ‘The Round House’ by Louise Erdrich and pick up a book for next month,” library staff members said. This program is free and open to adults of all abilities.
•Calligraphy class: Sunday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. “Join us for this class on lettering led by Mike Moak,” said library staff members. Supplies are now provided for this class. Space is limited. Call to register. This adult program is free and open to the public of all abilities.
•Chess Club: Sunday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. Learn the basics of chess or improve your game! Open to players of all skill levels. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 8 and up.
•“Kids Can Cook”: Saturday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. “Enjoy a savory story featuring the new book ‘Pete the Cat and the Perfect Pizza Party’ by James Dean and make your very own pizza,” said library staff members. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 5 – 10 with caregiver. Space is limited. Call to register.
•Veterans Day Coffee: Monday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. “Enjoy coffee, light snacks, live music and door prizes as we honor veterans for their service,” said library staff members. This program is free and open to the public of all ages and abilities.
•“Bookworm Buddies”: Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 4:30 p.m. This book club for elementary students will discuss “The Wishing Tree” by Katherine Applegate. Copies are available at the front desk. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities; children under age 10 must be supervised by their adult caregiver.
•Dulcimer group: Monday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. “Join the ‘dirty dulcimers’ after hours,” said organizers. “Led by Marty Phillips for a good time learning to play and read music together. Open to all levels of expertise.”
•Family movie and craft: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. “Enjoy a Thanksgiving family movie on our big screen and make a craft to take home,” said organizers. Movie is rated PG. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities. Children under age 10 must be accompanied by their adult caregiver.
•LEGO Club: Thursdays, Nov. 7 and 21 at 4:30 p.m. “Create LEGO art and enjoying LEGO-based games and activities,” organizers said. “No need to bring your own bricks.” This event is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 8 and up.
•Pajama Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers and their caregivers Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. “Please join us for bedtime stories, songs, and a light snack in the children’s area,” organizers said. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages birth to 7 years.
