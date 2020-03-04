The Madison County Library has announced its upcoming events:
•Friends News: It’s spring book sale time. Members only preview sale Thursday, March 5, 5 to 8 p.m. Public sale March 6 to 14.
•Holiday Market: The library now has yarn for sale: $1/skein — all proceeds go directly to purchasing new books for the library. “Now accepting donations of gently used spring holiday décor,” organizers said.
•Donations: “Love your neighbor,” library staff members said. “We are collecting food and hygiene items for the Madison County Food Bank all month.”
•Toddler Time: Tuesdays, 11 a.m. “This interactive program for infants, wigglers, crawlers and walkers is a great way to stimulate learning for babies and toddlers,” said organizers. “Enjoy songs, rhymes, books and educational play.”
•Needlecrafters: Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. “Bring your current project for a relaxing time of sharing and learning about handicrafts,” said organizers.
•Computer Classes: Tuesdays, March 10, 17 and 24, 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. “Join Technology Specialist Camden Joiner and learn computer basics this month,” said organizers. Space is limited; call to register.
•Preschool and Toddler Story Time: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, songs, finger-plays and simple crafts to foster a life-long love of reading. Appropriate for children ages birth to 5 years. This month's themes are “Dr. Seuss,” “Rainy Day,” “Green” and “Daniel Tiger.”
•Elementary Read Aloud: Wednesdays 4:30 p.m. “Join Ms. Carley for a read aloud from a longer book and an activity to complete while you listen,” said organizers. Ages 6 and up.
•Teen Study Group: Thursdays, 6 to 8 p.m. “Enjoy a quiet space and snacks while you work on schoolwork,” said organizers. Ages 13 and up.
•Adult Book Club: Tuesday, March 10, 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. “Join us for a lively discussion of ‘The Invention of Wings’ by Sue Monk Kidd and pick up a book for next month,” said organizers.
•LEGO Club: Thursdays, March 12 and 26, 4:30 p.m. “Join us in creating LEGO art and enjoying LEGO-based games and activities,” organizers said. “No need to bring your own bricks!” Open to children ages 6 and up.
•Yoga Story Time: Saturday, March 14, 1 p.m. “Read a book and learn simple yoga poses you can recreate at home,” said organizers. “Bring your own yoga mat/beach towel or borrow one. All ages welcome; children under 10 must be supervised by their caregiver.”
•Chess Club: Sunday, March 15, 3 p.m. “Learn the basics or improve your game!” said organizers. Ages 8 and up.
•St. Pat-Rex Day: Tuesday, March 17, 4 p.m. “Irish crafts and snacks, and photo ops with our library T-Rex,” said organizers. All ages.
•Inclusive Book Club: Thursdays, March 19 and 26 at 1 p.m. This book club for adults of all abilities will read out loud and discuss James Herriott’s “Dog Stories” together.
•“What Not to Click” Tutorial: Friday, March 20, 1 to 3 p.m. “This new tutorial will teach you how to avoid clicking on advertisements, scams and viruses when browsing the web,” said organizers.
•Calligraphy Class: Sunday, March 22, 3 p.m. “Join Mike Moak for this class on lettering each month,” organizers said. Space is limited and registration is required. Supplies provided.
•But First, Coffee: Mondays, March 23 and 30, 10 a.m. to noon. Enjoy coffee and camaraderie in the Jere Ayers room.
•Homeschool Hangout: Monday, March 23, 2 p.m. Homeschool families can drop in for a fun and educational activity. No registration necessary.
•Dulcimer Group: Monday, March 23, 6:30 p.m. “Join the ‘Dirty Dulcimers’ led by Marty Phillips for a good time learning to play and read music together!” said organizers.
•Pajama Story Time: Thursday, March 26, 7 p.m. “Enjoy bedtime stories and a light snack,” said organizers. Ages 0 - 7.
•Mr. Rogers Movie Screening: Friday, March 27, 3:30 p.m. “Celebrate the life of this beloved children’s show host with a documentary movie screening,” said organizers. All ages.
•Women’s History Movie: Saturday, March 28, 2 p.m. “Learn about exceptional women in history with this educational and entertaining film screening,” said organizers. Ages 8 and up.
