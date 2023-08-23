Friends of the Madison County Library will hold its fall book sale on Sept. 8-16, with a Friends of the Library preview sale on Sept. 7 from 5-8 p.m. Book donations are currerently being accepted for this sale and future sales.
Visit the library at 1315 Hwy. 98 W, Danielsville, to learn more.
