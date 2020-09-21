The Madison County Library now has the following books available to check out:
"Anxious People" by Fredrik Backman
"The Forever Wish of Middy Sweet" by Terry Kay
"House Privilege" by Mike Lawson
"The Lions of 5th Avenue" by Fiona Davis
"Muzzled" by David Rosenfelt
"The Midwife Murders" by James Patterson
"The Order of the Pure Moon Reflected in Water" by Zen Cho
"The Pull of the Stars" by Emma Donoghue
"1st Case" by James Patterson
"500 Miles From You" by Jenny Colgan
"Caste: the Origins of our Discontent" by Isabel Wilkerson
"The Complete IEP Guide" by Lawrence M. Siegel
"Dare to Speak: Defending Free Speech" by Suzanne Nossel
"His Truth is Marching On" by Jon Meacham
"How to Educate a Citizen" by E.D. Hirsch
"Kitchen Garden Revival" by Nicole Burke
"The Next Great Migration" by Sonia Shah
"Live Free or Die" by Sean Hannity
"Presidents VS the Press" by Harold Holzer
"Sirens of Mars" by Sarah Stewart Johnson
"When the World Feels Like a Scary Place" by Abigail Gewirtz
"Your 2nd Act" by Patricia Heaton
Place holds through gapines.org and pick up at curbsider or call the library to items on hold at 706-795-5597. Curbside hours are:
Monday, noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and and Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.