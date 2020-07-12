The Madison County Library now has the following books available to check out:
“The Jerusalem Assassin” by Joel C. Rosenberg
“8 Perfect Murders” by Peter Swanson
“Attainable Sustainable” by Kris Bordessa
“Front Row at the Trump Show” by Jonathan Karl
“Language of the 3rd Reich” by Victor Klemperer
“The Death of Sitting Bear” by N. Scott Momaday
“Hitler’s First Hundred Days” by Peter Fritzsche
“The Insider’s Guide to North Carolina’s Mountains” by Constance Richards
“Self-Sufficiency For the 21st Century” by Dick Strawbridge
“Smartphone Society” by Nicole Aschoff
“Do Nothing” by Celeste Headleea
“The Gardener’s Guide to Succulents” by Misa Matsuyama
“Happy Fat” by Sofie Hagen
“Let the People Pick the President” by Jesse Wegman
“Master the GED test 2020” by Peterson’s
“MBS: the Rise to Power of Mohammed Bin Salman” by Ben Hubbard
“Me and Patsy Kicking Up Dust” by Loretta Lynn
“Navigate Your Stars” by Jesmyn Ward
“Profiles in Corruption” by Peter Schweizer
“The Year 1000” by Valerie Hansen
“Acting With Power” by Deborah Gruenfeld
“Administrations of Lunacy” by Mab Segrest
“Dress Your Best Life” by Dawnn Karen
“No Ordinary Dog” by Will Chesney
“Ordinary Insanity” by Sarah Menkedick
“Reimagining Capitalism” by Rebecca Henderson
“Trejo’s Tacos” by Danny Trejo
“A Bad Day for Sunshine” by Darynda Jones
“Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate
“Breath of Snow and Ashes” by Diana Gabaldon
“Dragonfly in Amber” by Diana Gabaldon
“Drums of Autumn” by Diana Gabaldon
“Echo in the Bone” by Diana Gabaldon
“The Fiery Cross” by Diana Gabaldon
“Outlander” by Diana Gabaldon
“Voyager” by Diana Gabaldon
“Written in my Own Heart’s Blood” by Diana Gabaldon
Holds can be placed on items online using gapines.org or by calling the library. Items can be picked up at the library Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call the library at 706-795-5597 with any questions or to request items.
