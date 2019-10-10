The Madison County Library now has the following books to check out:
"Here Comes Santa Paws" by Laurien Berenson
"Mrs. Jeffries and the Alms of the Angel" by Emily Brightwell
"Murder in the Corn Maze" by G.A. McKevett
"Right Beside You" by Mary Monroe
"Timepiece" by Beverly Lewis
"Water Dancer" by Ta-Nehisi Coates
"Who Are You, Calvin Bledsoe?" by Brock Clarke
"The World That We Knew" by Alice Hoffman
"Three-Fifths" by John Vercher
"Highs and Lows of Type 1 Diabetes" by Patrick McAllister
"Mayo Clinic Guide to Fibromyalgia" by Andy Abril, MD
"The United States of Trump" by Bill O'Reilly
"When a Child Has Diabetes" by Denis Daneman
