The Madison County Library has the following new books to check out:
"Make Thrift Mend Stitch Patch Darn" by Katrina Rodabaugh
"Zero Waste Gardening" by Ben Raskin
"Freedom" by Sebastian Junger
"Finding Freedom: A Cook's Story" by Erin French
"On Juneteenth" by Annette Gordon-Reed
"Southern Ground: Reclaiming Flavor" by Jennifer Lapidus
"Strawberry Love" by Cynthia Graubart
"United States of Grace" by Lenny Duncan
"Blush" by Jamie Brenner
"Dream Girl" by Laura Lippman
"The Secret Keeper of Jaipur" by Alka Joshi
Call the library at 706-795-5597 with your library card number to place holds or visit gapines.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.