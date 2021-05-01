The Madison County Library now has the following books available to check out:
NONFICTION
"The Age of Surveillance Capitalism" by Shoshana Zuboff
"Men Who Hate Women" by Laura Bates
"Addiction Inoculation" by Jessica Lahey
"In Praise of Retreat" by Kirsteen MacLeod
"Out of Many, One" by George W. Bush
"We Do This Til We Free Us" by Mariame Kaba
FICTION
"Dial A for Aunties" by Jesse Q. Sutanto
"Love in Color" by Bolu Babalola
"Sooley" by John Grisham
"Warlord" by Gena Showalter
"When a Stranger Comes to Town" by Michael Koryta
"Animal Instinct" by David Rosenfelt
"Mother May I" by Joshilyn Jackson
"Ocean Prey" by John Sandford
"Son of Mr. Suleman" by Eric Jerome Dickey
"Venice Sketchbook" by Rhys Bowen
Place books on hold at gapines.org or call the library at 706-795-5597. Curbside pickup is available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or visit inside the library Monday through Friday from 2 to 6 p.m.
