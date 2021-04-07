The Madison County Library now has the following books available to check out:
"Unwinding Anxiety" by Judson Brewer, M.D.
"Beirut Protocol" by Joel C. Rosenberg
"Brother Sister Mother Explorer" by Jamie Figueroa
"Destined for You" by Tracie Peterson
"Double Jeopardy" by Stuart Woods
"Sarahland" by Sam Cohen
"2034 A Novel of the Next World War" by Elliot Ackerman
"The Calder Brand" by Janet Dailey
"Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder" by Joanne Fluke
Place holds at gapines.org or call the library at 706-795-5597 to reserve your copy.
