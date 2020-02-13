The Madison County Library now has the following books to check out:
FICTION
"Heart of Black Ice" by Terry Goodkind
"Country Strong" by Linda Lael Miller
"Look Alike" by Erica Spindler
"And I Do Not Forgive You" by Amber Sparks
"The Convert" by Stefan Hertmans
"Crooked River" by Douglas J. Preston
"Dark Mother Earth" by Kristian Novak
"Everywhere You Don't Belong" by Gabriel Bump
"Evvie Drake Starts Over" by Linda Holmes
"Eye Spy" by Mercedes Lackey
"Get a Life Chloe Brown" by Talia Hibbert
"Golden in Death" by J. D. Robb
NONFICTION
"Barron's Nursing School Entrance Exams" by Sandra S. Swick
"Pollinator Victory Garden" by Kim Eierman
"A Very Stable Genius" by Philip Rucker
