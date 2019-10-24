The Madison County Library now has the following books available to check out:
"Bloody Genius" by John Sandford
"The Bodies in the Library" by Marty Wingate
"The Christmas Boutique" by Jennifer Chiaverini
"Grand Union: Stories" by Zadie Smith
"Imaginary Friend" by Stephen Chbosky
"The Last Widow" by Karin Slaughter
"Mrs. Miracle Christmas" by Debbie Macomber
"Shape of Night" by Tess Gerritsen
"A Clash of Kings" by George RR Martin
"The Color Purple" by Alice Walker
"A Feast for Crows" by George RR Martin
"Full Throttle Stories" by Joe Hill
"A Game of Thrones" by George RR Martin
"The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes
"Mumbo Gumbo Murder" by Laura Childs
"Steel Crow Saga" by Paul Krueger
"A Storm of Swords" by George RR Martin
"Warrior of the Altaii" by Robert Jordan
"Waters and the Wild" by Mercedes Lackey
"Cable Knits from Nordic Lands" by Ivar Asplund
"Magical World Superstition and Science" by Derek K. Wilson
"My Time Among the Whites" by Jennine Capo Crucet
"Christmas Shopaholic" by Sophie Kinsella
"Dachshund Through the Snow" by David Rosenfelt
"A Dog's Promise" by W. Bruce Cameron
"The Guardians" by John Grisham
"Hex Life" by Christopher Golden
"Let it Snow" by Nancy Thayer
"The Man That Got Away" by Lynne Truss
"Night Fire" by Michael Connelly (available 10/22)
"Pursuit" by Joyce Carol Oates
"What Comes My Way" by Tracie Peterson
"19th Christmas" by James Patterson
