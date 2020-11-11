The Madison County Library now has the following books available to check out:
"Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer
"Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World" by Fareed Zakaria
"Attack Surface" by Cory Doctorow
"A Dog's Perfect Christmas" by Bruce W. Cameron
"You Betrayed Me" by Lisa Jackson
"Zoey Punches the Future" by David Wong
Place holds online at gapines.org or call the library to place holds over the phone with your library card. Curbside service is available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab and Go hours are Wednesday – Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. for limited library visits to pick out your own books. Masks are required and computers are not available during Grab & Go hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.