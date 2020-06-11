The Madison County Library now has the following books available for checkout:
•"Children of the Stars" by Mario Escobar
•"Do No Harm" by Max Allan Collins
•"A Forgotten Murder" by Jude Devereaux
•"The Jerusalem Assassin" by Joel C. Rosenberg
•"Eight Perfect Murders" by Peter Swanson
Holds can be placed on items online using gapines.org or by calling the library. Items can be picked up at the library on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call the library at 706-795-5597 with any questions or to request items.
