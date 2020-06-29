The Madison County Library now has the following books available to check out:
"It's Not All Downhill From Here" by Terry McMillan
"Are Snakes Necessary?" by Brian de Palma
"Call Me By Your Name" by Andre Aciman
"Conspiracy of Bones" by Kathy Reichs
"The Faceless Old Woman Who Secretly Lives in Your Home" by Joseph Fink
"Final Deception" by Heather Graham
"Glass Hotel" by Emily St. John Mandel
"The Honey Don't List" by Christina Lauren
"The Rise of Skywalker" by Rae Carson
"8th Girl" by Maxine Mei-Fu Chung
"The Course of All Treasons" by Suzanne M. Wolfe
"All of the Belles: the Montgomery Stories of F. Scott Fitzgerald" by F. Scott Fitzgerald
"Book of Longings" by Sue Monk Kidd
"If It Bleeds" by Stephen King
"Kim Jiyoung Born 1982" by Cho Nam-Joo
"Masked Prey" by John Sandford
"Miss Julia Knows a Thing or Two" by Ann B. Ross
"The Darkest King" by Gena Showalter
"Far Beyond the Gates" by Philip Lee Williams
"A Hill of Beans" by William W. Johnstone
"The Night Watchman" by Mark Mynheir
"Good Citizens Need Not Fear" by Maria Reva
"Hit List" by Stuart Woods
"The Jerusalem Assassin" by Joel C. Rosenberg
"8 Perfect Murders" by Peter Swanson
"Attainable Sustainable" by Kris Bordessa
"Front Row at the Trump Show" by Jonathan Karl
"Language of the 3rd Reich" by Victor Klemperer
"The Death of Sitting Bear" by N. Scott Momaday
"Hitler's First Hundred Days" by Peter Fritzsche
"The Insider's Guide to North Carolina's Mountains" by Constance Richards
"Self-Sufficiency For the 21st Century" by Dick Strawbridge
"Smartphone Society" by Nicole Aschoff
Holds can be placed on items online using gapines.org or by calling the library. Items can be picked up at the library Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call the library at 706-795-5597 with any questions or to request items.
