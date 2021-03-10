The Madison County Library now has the following books to check out:
"Consent" by Annabel Lyon
"Faithless in Death" by J.D. Robb
"Life Among the Terranauts" by Caitlin Horrocks
"Never Far Away" by Michael Koryta
"Power Couple" by Alex Berenson
"The River Within" by Karen Powell
"Serpentine" by Jonathan Kellerman
"Why Visit America" by Matthew Baker
"The Witch's Heart" by Genevieve Gornichec
"Cowboy Graves" by Roberto Bolato
"Echo Wife" by Sarah Gailey
"Extravagant Death" by Charles Finch
"Fatal Lie" by Charles Todd
"Kingdom of Shadow and Light" by Karen Marie Moning
"The Mission House" by Carys Davies
"How to Avoid a Climate Disaster" by Bill Gates
Place holds online at gapines.org or call the library to place holds over the phone with your library card. Curbside service is available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab and Go hours are Wednesday - Friday, 2 to 6 p.m. for limited library visits to pick out your own books. Masks are required and computers are not available during Grab & Go hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.