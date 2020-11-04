The Madison County Library now has the following books available to check out:
"California Christmas" by Brenda Novak
"The Girl in the Mirror" by Rose Carlyle
"Jingle All the Way" by Debbie Macomber
"Lost Shtetl" by Max Gross
"Lost Writings" by Franz Kafka
"The Once and Future Witches" by Alix E. Harrow
"Return to Virgin River" by Robyn Carr
"The Sentinel" by Lee Child
"A Time For Mercy" by John Grisham
"The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop" by Fannie Flagg
"Three Women Disappear" by James Patterson
Place items on hold with your library card at gapines.org or call 706-795-5597.
“Grab & Go” hours are Wednesday through Friday from 2 to 6 p.m.
“During this time you may spend up to one hour in the building to pick out your own materials,” library officials said. “An unvented face covering must be worn over the nose and mouth the entire time of the visit.”
