The Madison County Library now has the following books available to check out:
NONFICTION:
"Catch and Kill" by Ronan Farrow
"The Dark Art of Pricing" by Andrew Gregson
"Money for the Rest of Us" by J. David Stein
"Smithsonian American Women" by Smithsonian Institution
FICTION:
"The Attempted Murder of Teddy Roosevelt" by Burt Solomon
"Beating About the Bush" by M. C. Beaton
"The Camera Never Lies" by David Rawlings
"Captain and the Glory" by Dave Eggers
"Charles Dickens 4 novels" by Charles Dickens
"The Christmas Gift" by Sue Moorcroft
"Dead Astronauts" by Jeff Vandermeer
"From Sea to Stormy Sea" by Lawrence Block
"I'm Fine and Neither Are You" by Camille Pagan
"Thin Ice" by Paige Shelton
"When Old Midnight Comes Along" by Loren D. Estleman
"Winter Grave" by Helene Tursten
