The Madison County Library now has the following books available to check out:
"Understanding Mental Illness" by Carlin Barnes, M.D.
"The All-Purpose Baker's Companion" by King Arthur Baking Company
"Gold Diggers" by Sanjena Sathian
"Mrs. Wiggins" by Mary Monroe
"Bounty" by Janet Evanovich
"The Consequences of Fear" by Jacqueline Winspear
"No Way Out" by Fern Michaels
"Of Women and Salt" by Gabriela Garcia
"Red Book" by James Patterson
