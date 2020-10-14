The Madison County Library now has the following books available to check out:
"Hiking Georgia" by Jimmy Jacobs
"Solutions and Other Problems" by Allie Brosh
"The Deepest South of All" by Richard Grant
"Killing Crazy Horse" by Bill O'Reilly
"Christmas Carol Murder" by Heather Redmond
"Death on the Nile" by Agatha Christie
"Magic Lessons" by Alice Hoffman
"One True Loves" by Taylor Jenkins Reid
"Christmas Cupcake Murder" by Joanne Fluke
"The Last Mrs. Summers" by Rhys Bowen
Place holds online at gapines.org or call the library to place holds over the phone with your library card. Curbside service is available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab and Go hours are Wednesday - Friday, 2 to 6 p.m. for limited library visits to pick out your own books. Masks are required and computers are not available during Grab & Go hours.
