The Madison County Library now has the following books available to check out:
"Encuentra Empleo Ya/Find a Job Now" by Jorge Muniain
"I Would Leave Me if I Could" by Halsey
"User's Guide to Democracy" by Nick Capodice
"Unworthy Republic" by Claudio Saunt
"One Vote Away" by Ted Cruz
"NOLO's Essential Guide to Child Custody" by Emily Doskow
"The South Never Plays Itself" by Ben Beard
"Brave Learner" by Julie Bogart
"Guinness World Records 2021"
"JK Lasser's Your Income Tax 2021" by JK Lasser Institute
"Laziness Does Not Exist" by Devon Price
"Ida B the Queen" by Michelle Duster
"Before She Disappeared" by Lisa Gardner
"The Children's Blizzard" by Melanie Benjamin
"The Russian" by James Patterson
"Scorpion's Tail" by Douglas Preston
"Tropic of Stupid" by Tim Dorsey
