The Madison County Library now has the following books to check out:
•"At Death's Door" by Sherrilyn Kenyon
•"Beautiful Liars" by Isabel Ashdown
•"Breathe In Cash Out" by Madeleine Henry
•"Carrie" by Stephen King
•"Dangerous Engagement" by Ashley Weaver
•"Dark Illusion" by Christine Feehan
•"Dominicana" by Angie Cruz
•"Family of Strangers" by Emilie Richards
•"I Heart Oklahoma" by Roy Scranton
•"Nearly Normal Family" by M.T. Edvardsson
•"Prisoner of Privilege" by Rosemary Rowe
•"Quichotte" by Salman Rushdie
•"Testaments" by Margaret Atwood
•"Vendetta in Death" by J.D. Robb
•"We the Survivors" by Tash Aw
