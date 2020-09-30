The Madison County Library now has the following books available to check out:
•"Disability Visibility" by Alice Wong
•"How I Built This" by Guy Raz
•"Christmas Swap" by Melody Carlson
•"In a Midnight Wood" by Ellen Hart
•"Ivy Hill Christmas" by Julie Klassen
•"28 Summers" by Elin Hilderbrand
Place holds via gapines.org to pick up at curbside. Curbside pickup is Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab and go hours are Wednesday through Friday from 2 to 6 p.m., beginning Sept. 30.
