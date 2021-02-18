The Madison County Library now has the following books available to check out:
"Encuentra Empleo Ya/Find a Job Now" by Jorge Muniain
"I Would Leave Me if I Could" by Halsey
"User's Guide to Democracy" by Nick Capodice
"Unworthy Republic" by Claudio Saunt
"One Vote Away" by Ted Cruz
"NOLO's Essential Guide to Child Custody" by Emily Doskow
"The South Never Plays Itself" by Ben Beard
"Brave Learner" by Julie Bogart
"Guinness World Records 2021"
"JK Lasser's Your Income Tax 2021" by JK Lasser Institute
"Laziness Does Not Exist" by Devon Price
"Ida B the Queen" by Michelle Duster
"Before She Disappeared" by Lisa Gardner
"The Children's Blizzard" by Melanie Benjamin
"The Russian" by James Patterson
"Scorpion's Tail" by Douglas Preston
"Tropic of Stupid" by Tim Dorsey
"Black Firsts: 500 Years of Trailblazing" by Jessie Carney Smith
"Exercised" by Daniel Lieberman
"Know Yourself Know Your Money" by Rachel Cruze
"Promised Land" by Barack Obama
"Walk in My Combat Boots" by James Patterson
"Death Comes to the Rectory" by Catherine Lloyd
"Out of Hounds" by Rita Mae Brown
"Perfect Amish Romance" by Shelley Shepard Gray
"Pianos and Flowers" by Alexander McCall Smith
"Almost Home" by AJ Haynes (donated by the author)
"The Tower of the Swallow" by Andrezej Sapkowski
"Time of Contempt" by Andrezej Sapkowski
"Sword of Destiny" by Andrezej Sapkowski
"Season of Storms" by Andrezej Sapkowski
"The Last Wish" by Andrezej Sapkowski
"The Lady of the Lake" by Andrezej Sapkowski
"Blood of Elves" by Andrezej Sapkowski
"Baptism of Fire" by Andrezej Sapkowski
Place holds online at gapines.org or call the library to place holds over the phone with your library card. Curbside service is available Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab and Go hours are Wednesday through Friday, 2 to 6 p.m. for limited library visits to pick out your own books. Masks are required and computers are not available during Grab & Go hours.
