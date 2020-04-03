The Madison County Library and the Athens Regional Library System are providing services online:
Virtual Programming: Follow the library on Facebook (facebook.com/madisoncolibrary) for a livestream storytime each weekday morning at 10:30. Children’s librarians from across the region will perform a storytime that you can watch in real time with your children. Additionally, children’s specialist, “Ms. Carley,” will livestream the "Elementary Read-Alouds" each Wednesday afternoon, as well as Pajama Storytime from time to time. Follow the library on Facebook for event listings.
Online Resources: Remember online resources available on the library website: www.athenslibrary.org/madison. Research genealogical databases, learn a new language with Mango, or research businesses on ReferenceUSA or stock tips with ValueLine. Help your online learners with Learning Express Library. All accessible with GALILEO password. Call or message for the password.
Library Staff Working From Home: All library staff are working from home for their safety and the safety of the community. "While we miss our patrons, we are working hard on new program ideas, training, computer classes, and preparing for when we reopen our doors," said library director Jennifer Ivey.
Friends News: The spring book sale made $2,620.10. All this money goes directly back to the library to purchase new books for checkout. “Thanks to all our Friends who volunteered their time working and everyone who shopped the sale,” said Ivey. “If you have not yet renewed your membership, you can do so at any time during the year.”
Here are press releases from the Athens Regional Library System:
Athens Regional Library System announces streaming storytimes
Are your little ones missing storytime at the library? The Athens Regional Library System has you covered! Now everyone can “shake the sillies out” at home with live streaming storytimes, available weekdays at 10:30 a.m. on libraries’ Facebook pages.
“We want to provide families the opportunity to continue to enjoy library programming while our libraries are closed,” explained Athens Regional Library System Executive Director Valerie Bell. “So far, the response has been very positive. We are also working on other ways our patrons can stay connected to library services through our website, www.athenslibrary.org.”
The streaming storytime initiative started Monday, March 23. Library staff around the region are taking turns leading the online programming, so storytime fans will get to enjoy a variety of performances as well as see familiar faces.
“We are excited to offer this free service to our families,” said Athens Regional Library System Children’s Coordinator Evan Michael Bush. “Storytime is often a special part of families’ weekly routines. By streaming our storytime programs on our libraries’ Facebook pages, we hope to maintain that connection with parents and kids. Kids can still hear their favorite librarians share stories, and parents can enjoy interactive time with their children, too.”
To participate, simply find your favorite library’s Facebook page and tune in at 10:30 a.m., Monday through Friday:
Athens-Clarke County Library: www.facebook.com/AthensClarkeLibrary
Athens-Clarke County Library’s Children’s Area: www.facebook.com/athenschildrens
Bogart Library: www.facebook.com/bogartlibrary
Oconee County Library: www.facebook.com/OconeeLibrary
Oconee County Library Children’s Department www.facebook.com/OCLCS
Madison County Library: www.facebook.com/madisoncolibrary
Oglethorpe County Library: www.facebook.com/OglethorpeCountyLibrary
FC Libraries - Royston Library: www.facebook.com/RoystonPL
FC-Lavonia Library: www.facebook.com/LavoniaLib
In addition to live streaming storytimes on social media, the library system offers a whole range of online resources, including digital ebooks, audiobooks and magazines for all ages, on its website, www.athenslibrary.org.
Athens Regional Library System announces online offerings
Athens Regional Library System library branches are currently closed, but the library system continues to serve the community through its website, athenslibrary.org, where a wide range of online resources is available 24/7.
“We recognize that having our branches closed is an inconvenience to our patrons, but we want to help our community stay safe and healthy,” said Athens Regional Library System Executive Director Valerie Bell. “In the meantime, we’d like to invite our patrons to visit our virtual library branch and explore our offerings. From digital eBooks, magazines and audiobooks to language learning software, we’ve got something for everyone, all available for free.”
The library announced Thursday that it has expanded its online collection of digital eBooks and audiobooks by 80 percent, including many new releases and in-demand titles. Visit the library’s website at athenslibrary.org/online-library and select RBDigital to browse the collection. You can download titles directly to your mobile device using the RBDigital app with your library card account information. RBDigital also offers hundreds of titles of digital magazines, for kids and adults.
In addition to RBDigital, the library also offers ERead Kids, a collection of digital titles for children. Not sure what to read? NextReads can help you find your next book.
“We’d also like to remind our users about our other online resources, which are great to help you learn new skills or work on projects while you’re at home practicing social distancing,” Bell said.
Mango Language offers free interactive lessons in 70 languages — from French and Spanish to Mandarin.
If you’re curious about your family history, now is a great time to begin working on a genealogy research project. The library system offers access to a wealth of genealogy resources online, such as fold3 for military records, FamilySearch and HeritageQuest, which has family history research tutorials and more. Explore historical documents, photos, newspapers and other interesting items through the Digital Library of Georgia.
LearningExpress offers help with test preparation, both academic and professional. Whether you have a student preparing for AP tests or college entrance exams or you are seeking to advance in a professional field such as cosmetology, law enforcement or nursing, LearningExpress has a lot to offer.
Don’t forget… the library system also offers free access to the New York Times and Proquest Newspapers, which includes many popular news sources including the Los Angeles Times, Wallstreet Journal and Christian Science Monitor.
Many of these resources require the current GALILEO password. Contact your local library branch through http://athenslibrary.org/homepage/regional-information/contact-us if you need assistance. Visit the library system’s website at www.athenslibrary.org for more information.
