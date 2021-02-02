The Athens Regional Library System is offering free, live online tutoring via tutor.com, available to library card holders at athenslibrary.org, from 2 to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
Tutor.com connects students at their time of need to one of over 3,000 highly vetted expert tutors. With instant access to one-to-one homework help and tutoring, students can lower their anxiety and raise their confidence about their schoolwork.
“We are pleased to offer access to tutor.com through our website,” Athens Regional Library System Executive Director Valerie Bell said. “Students of all ages have always looked to the library to for help with school, and tutor.com allows us to expand how we support those students. Whether you’re learning fourth grade math or preparing to take the SAT, having free access to a live tutor can be a game changer. With many local students participating in digital learning at home these days, this service is especially timely.”
Tutor.com provides online, on-demand academic tutoring, homework help, and test preparation to kindergarten through twelfth grade students, plus early college students and adult learners. Any library patron can connect with a highly qualified, expert tutor in a safe and secure online classroom.
Tutors are available in a variety of subjects and test prep areas from 2 to 9 p.m., seven days a week. Tutor.com also offers expert writing help, test prep resources from The Princeton Review® for the ACT®/SAT®, Advanced Placement (AP®) course videos and more. Many resources are available 24/7.
To access the service, visit athenslibrary.org and click on the tutor.com link.
