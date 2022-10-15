The Comer Lions club will sell brooms and mops at the Pioneer Festival Nov. 5 at the fairgrounds.
“Please come by and visit with us and purchase an item,” said organizers. “We will also be taking up toys or you can make a monetary donation for toys and we can shop for you. All of our items will be donated to the Madison County Food Bank for the Christmas give away. Please help us make sure the kids of Madison County have a great Christmas this year.”
