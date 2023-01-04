The Friends of the Madison County Library will hold a general meeting at the Madison County Library Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3 pm featuring “Literary Trivia.”
All are invited to a short business meeting of the Friends of the Madison County Library, followed by a fun and funny quiz program led by Eddie Whitlock, who hosts trivia, drawing upon a background in education and nonprofit management. He is the author of “Evil is Always Human,” which the late Georgia author Terry Kay praised as the most realistic portrayal of the lives of sharecroppers that he had read. Eddie is currently working on a sequel. Light refreshments provided.
