Madison County’s Cortney Gunter took her sons to the Durhamtown Off Road Resort March 12 for a few days of ATV riding. But the trip was cut short when she started feeling terrible, with a sore throat, headache, coughing and sneezing.
Her ordeal was just beginning.
“I was just really miserable,” she said. “I thought gosh, it’s been awhile since we rode ATVs. This dust and pollen is really getting to me. I’m going to go on home. So we went home.”
Gunter, a single mother and sole provider for her four kids, ages 19, 18, 14 and 11, said she returned from the ATV park and felt bad that Sunday, but she said she went to work the next day.
“I toughed it out Monday at work, Tuesday at work,” she said. “And I left early Thursday. From then until the 30th of March, I couldn’t hold my head up.”
The 38-year-old wasn’t ailing from pollen or the flu. No, she had COVID-19. But it took her over a month to get tested. She was never hospitalized, but she said she thought she was going to die.
“I stayed in my bedroom with my door shut away from my kids,” said Gunter. “I was so unsure if I had it and if I could spread it. I could not get anybody to test me, because of my age and because I did not have a fever when I went in to see the doctor. I was taking screenshots of my temperature of what it was throughout the day. Fifteen minutes sitting up in the bed and I was crashing, laying back down, going back to sleep. It was that bad.”
Gunter said her fever reached 103.4
“It would come and go,” she said of the fever. “I would have one for a couple of hours, then it would go away for one and a half, two hours, and come back. I couldn’t even sit in the bathtub. That’s how bad it was. I was so weak and so drained. I have never felt the exhaustion I felt then. The flu was nothing compared to COVID-19. I’ve had all kinds of surgeries, appendix, gall bladder, you name it, I’ve probably had it. And I’ve never had something take me off my feet that bad.”
Gunter declined to give details about her job but said it involves working with the public. She said she is now working online, not in the office.
She said she has no idea how she contracted the coronavirus.
“Could I have picked it up at the grocery store? Maybe,” she said. “That’s the scary part. We don’t know where it is. Everybody is chasing their tail, going in circles.”
Gunter said the sickness wasn’t just hard on her but on her children, too.
“The kids were worried,” she said. “My youngest was constantly wanting to come in there, and as a parent, the only parent, it’s hard telling them you got to stay away right now. My daughter had to step up to the plate and make sure homework was done, make sure they were eating, that laundry was going, the dogs were fed, everything. I literally could not do it and I couldn’t call somebody and ask somebody to come help me.”
Gunter said she felt well enough to work by March 30 and she needed to provide for her kids. She had not been tested, but she went to a doctor.
“I stayed out Monday to Friday, went back to the doctor begging him to let me go back to work,” she said. “I had not run a fever for 72 hours. I needed to work, and so he released me and told me I could go back to work.”
Gunter said she worked the week of March 30 to April 3, April 6-10 and April 13-17.
“And then I was able to get tested,” she said. “They called me and let me know they had testing available at one of those drive-through spots. So, out of curiosity they told me to go in, because even though I’m not having fever and body pains like I was, I was still having sore throat, the coughing. So I went in Friday, April 17 and got tested. They called back Monday around 1:45, April 20 and told me I had tested positive for COVID-19.”
Gunter said the lack of testing availability put her and others in a bad spot.
“I have kids to take care of,” she said. “I didn’t want to lose my job because of it. I couldn’t get a note from a doctor stating that I had covid, because they couldn’t test me. After the seven days, I was begging, please, I don’t have nothing showing that I’m positive, I need to go back to work. And that’s when the doctor released me.”
Gunter said it troubled her that no one was getting tested April 17, the day she was finally tested.
“When I went to get tested in Athens finally, it was very alarming to see that there was not a line of people waiting,” she said. “I literally was there 15 minutes and not one car pulled in behind me and I had no wait whatsoever, which means people have been turned away so much that wanted to get testing that they’re not aware there is actual testing available.”
Gunter said the ordeal has been stressful in every way, physically, mentally, financially. During her lowest moments, she said she shut off the news and turned to God.
“Physically, I didn’t know if I would make it through this,” she said. “How do I prepare? I turned to God. I started reading devotionals every day.”
She said she also reached out to a therapist.
“Mentally I had to reach out to a therapist,” said Gunter. “Hey, I just need somebody to talk to. I feel like my world is crashing and burning. I don’t know that I’m going to make it through this.”
She said she found a therapist who showed compassion and understanding.
“When I called her, I was at the lowest I had ever been in my life. And she wasn’t taking new patients and she had never done telemed type work,” said Gunter. “She has an established clientele and she doesn’t have to accept new patients. But that woman took me in without even having my insurance, just to get me through that crisis right then.”
Gunter said the therapist helped her avoid giving up.
“The insight she gave me was that I had to keep pushing,” she said. “She kept reminding me that I had children that needed me. I had a family that needs me. I have a job that needs me. She reminded me of the all the responsibilities that I did need to worry about — but at another time. I needed to worry about myself at that moment. And that really gave me the momentum and the drive to re-evaluate my life at that moment and re-invent myself. What were the things I enjoy doing once I got better? At this point, she was talking to me through my sickness. What are things you are going to do when you feel better, bringing the positives to light instead of all the negativity that I had drowned in for the week before that.”
Gunter said that she feels better, but not completely well. Her energy level is still not what it was.
“I’m still tired, not exhausted, just tired,” she said. “I’m pushing myself when it’s nice outside. We’ll go out and plant flowers or pick up limbs, work on the house. Every day we try to have one project for us to get out of the house.”
Gunter said she’s interested in donating plasma for antibody treatments for others when she’s been tested negative and symptom free for the appropriate time period.
She said she has mixed emotions about businesses reopening now.
“I support small business, however, I feel that they are taking a leap in the wrong direction considering our numbers are not on the decline,” she said.
Gunter said she encourages anyone struggling with COVID-19 not to be ashamed to reach out for help.
“There are people there to help,” she said. “They’re just as much frontline as anybody else out there. There’s somebody that will listen and look at things through different perspectives to help you come out of that funk. It’s serious and unless you went through it yourself and you know how physically drained and exhausted your body can get, and then to have to worry about your bills being paid and your children’s schooling, feeding everybody, the whole nine yards, you don’t know the pain. And it’s pain in all areas. It’s not just mental pain. It’s physical. It’s emotional. It’s all of it.”
