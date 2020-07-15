Madison County will soon have a new community club.
Over 20 people met at the historic home of Bruce and Betsy Gandy in Comer July 8 to organize a local chapter of the Garden Clubs of Georgia.
"This is an opportunity for people who love nature and beauty to come together for a common purpose in these divisive times,” said Col. Gandy.
The first Garden Club in the United States was founded in Athens, in 1891, to promote community beautification. The club became a movement that has expanded in scope and size to become national and embrace a variety of botanical interests.
Observing pandemic guidelines, participants seated themselves under large shade trees to hear from Marilyn McDonnell, director of the Azalea District, which is comprised of 26 counties, including Madison. She listed the variety of service projects generated by garden clubs across America. These include landscaping Habitat for Humanity homes, providing horticultural therapy at nursing homes, founding youth garden clubs at high schools, memorializing veterans through the Blue Star program, preserving historic landscapes, conducting educational programs on environmental awareness and landscape design, placing trail markers in parks, administering grants, awards and scholarships and more.
In addition to Ms. McDonnell, leaders of Garden Clubs of Georgia who traveled to Comer for the meeting included Jane Edmonds, co-director of the Azalea District, and Peggy Tucker, president-elect of the Garden Clubs of Georgia.
Comer residents Jennifer Lytle and Jennifer Berry volunteered to study Garden Club by-laws and present them at the next meeting, which will be Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 5 p.m., again outdoors in the Gandy's yard. Everyone who enjoys learning about plants is invited to attend.
Those who plan attend or who has questions concerning the club can contact the Gandys at 706-783-8024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.