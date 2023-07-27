Local sheep producer Joanne Maki was featured in the July issue of the American Sheep Industry’s official publication and after learning about her story and accomplishments, it’s easy to see why.
Maki owns Georgia Rustic Wool in Colbert just past the Oglethorpe line. Since 2004, she has raised Gulf Coast Native sheep — an increasingly rare breed that thrives in the Southern region.
She sells breeding stock to people as Gulf Coast Native sheep are a heritage breed with great genetics for surviving in Southern summers where other sheep wouldn’t do so well.
But her focus has been on raising her sheep and selling their wool, which is something unique in the sheep world. Many producers focus on selling meat or using wool for crafts so specifically selling the wool is uncommon, she said, but often hand spinners and fiber artists are looking to purchase quality wool.
Raising the sheep involves a lot of time and labor as they are very susceptible to internal parasites. It’s different than with sheep in other regions, Maki said, because raising in the south requires more hands-on management and care.
Shearing wool also involves a seasonal and time-intensive process.
In the fall, she breeds the sheep to have lambs in the spring and then she shears the sheep in mid-March before the weather gets hot and before the lambs show up. Then she sells the sheared fleeces at fiber festivals in Maryland and North Carolina.
Any wool that doesn’t sell is sent to a yarn mill in New York to be made into yarn. Maki then sells the yarn at Revival Yarns, which is an Athens store that features local sheep producers.
When she isn’t focused on her sheep and making wool, Maki also stays busy with the Georgia Sheep and Wool Growers’ Association. She serves as the vice-president of the state cooperative that focuses on being a non-profit network for sheep producers and supporters.
“I think it’s important to be involved in agricultural efforts at the state level,” Maki said about the role. “Various livestock associations help farmers’ voices [be] heard by government agencies. Farmers work so hard to bring us quality food and fiber. It’s important to know where our food and fiber come from.”
The Georgia Sheep meeting on June 10 was where she had the opportunity to be featured by the American Sheep Industry.
“I was very honored to be featured,” she said. “ASI sent their editor to visit the meeting and he wanted to interview local sheep producers. I felt lucky to be one of the individuals that had an interview with the ASI editor.”
But if you pick up or her yarn or fleece, Maki wants the value of the sheep behind the fibers to shine through more than national recognition or anything else.
“I want to preserve these special sheep for future generations and to promote the breed as part of our Southern history.”
