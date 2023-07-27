Sheep

Pictured is a Gulf Coast Native sheep.

 Photo submitted

Local sheep producer Joanne Maki was featured in the July issue of the American Sheep Industry’s official publication and after learning about her story and accomplishments, it’s easy to see why.

Maki owns Georgia Rustic Wool in Colbert just past the Oglethorpe line. Since 2004, she has raised Gulf Coast Native sheep — an increasingly rare breed that thrives in the Southern region.

