Carol Gregg may be disabled and in poor health these days (she’s had several hospitalizations this year), but that doesn’t keep her from continuing to do what she can from her home to help children in need.
She used to be a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) working with the juvenile court system to represent children who are in foster care within an eight-county area that includes Madison County.
For the past couple of years, Gregg has continued to help those children, even though she can no longer fulfill the duties of a CASA. She loves to crochet, so she came up with the idea to make blankets for foster children.
Prior to becoming a CASA, she worked at Prevent Child Abuse Georgia for 20 years and sometimes made blankets for the babies and small children on whose cases she worked.
“I don’t just like lying around, I like to be busy and so I wanted to think about something I could do that would actually benefit somebody else and crocheting was the natural thing,” she said.
Gregg began making the blankets for 50 infants and newborns that were in the care last year of the Department of Family and Children Services.
This year, she has completed 75 blankets, despite all her health setbacks and has already started on 2020 blankets. She said her goal was 100 for this year, which she wanted to have done by the CASA in-service training that took place in September, but she was unable to work on the blankets for several months.
Since The Journal ran a feature on her project last year, she has gotten several sponsors to help her pay for the yarn and for accessories needed to store and package the blankets.
Her sponsors for this year included Gordon’s Chapel Ladies of United Methodist Women, The Job Sunday School Class of Hull Baptist Church, Ila Baptist Church, Rogers Baptist Church VBS, Madison County Retired Educators and Jennie Sparrow (a former coworker now living in Arizona). In addition, completed blankets were donated by Ila Baptist Church and Elise Hawkins.
If you would like to help with this project, monetary donations can be sent to Northeast Georgia CASA, 11 N. Sage St., Toccoa, GA 30577. Gregg has also set up a Facebook group named “Wrapped in Love – Northeast Georgia CASA.” Gregg can be contacted directly at carolwgregg@yahoo.com or 706-789-2622.
Northeast Georgia CASA serves children who are in foster care due to abuse or neglect in eight counties; Madison, Oglethorpe, Elbert, Franklin, Hart, Habersham, Rabun and Stephens. More volunteers are always needed so that every child who is in the custody of the state can have a strong voice speaking up on behalf of their best interests, CASA officials say. Contact Northeast Georgia CASA at 706-886-1098 for further information about how you can become a volunteer or help the program in other ways.
