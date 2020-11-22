The Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and staff recently named the Danielsville location of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home as its “Business of the Month.”
Lord & Stephens partners with the Chamber on multiple programs and initiatives that support community development, including the Adopt-A-Senior Sign Campaign for local scholarships and its October Coffee & Conversations business networking event.
“They are unique in that they are here for our community in the best of times and in the most somber of times,” said Chamber director Anna Strickland.
Built in 1998, their Danielsville Chapel is located 14 miles north of Athens in Madison County. The 10,000-square foot facility consists of three staterooms and chapel seating for 300.
“The caring and experienced professionals at Lord & Stephens offer a range of personalized services to suit your family’s wishes and requirements,” said Strickland. “You can count on them to help you plan a personal, lasting tribute to your loved one. Please join us in thanking Lord & Stephens for everything they do to support our community through all seasons of life.”
