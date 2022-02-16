Louie is the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week. The shelter is currently closed for maintenance work but Louie is currently being housed at Happy Tails Playhouse in Winterville, where anyone interested in meeting him (or another dog) can visit.
To set up a meet and greet with Louie, call Happy Tails at 706-742-8852.
Louie has been at the shelter a long time and has been Pet of the Week before, but has not been adopted, shelter officials said.
“We are sad that no one has given him a chance yet,” officials said. “He is such a sweet pup and really needs out of the kennel environment. His adoption fee is $100. He is vaccinated, neutered, microchipped, heartworm free and ready for a home! He has been overlooked at the shelter for over 130 days because he doesn't get along with other animals well. But that is the only thing holding him back. Louie is quite the heart throb around the shelter and loves children. He loves to snuggle and cuddle and give kisses. He gets the zoomies when he is excited and loves to play with squeaky toys. Unfortunately, before arriving at MOAS, he didn't know if he would get to eat each day or not because he had to fight for his share among several other dogs sharing his pen. While we are meeting his basic needs, like food, he needs a chance to know stability, affection, and structure. His ideal home would have no other animals. Louie can get overly excited around new people and be jumpy. Because of this he needs an experienced ‘pawrent’ who will set boundaries for him. Otherwise, you will be cuddling in no time.”
