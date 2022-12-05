The residents of Moon's Grove Church Road and Booger Hill Road will host the 38th annual luminaries and live nativity Saturday, Dec. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m.
The Live Nativity will be in the parking lot of Moon's Grove Baptist Church. Parking is available at the church for anyone who wishes to get a closer look at the Nativity and the animals. Members of Moon's Grove will also be giving out candy canes and hot chocolate.
