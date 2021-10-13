Mr. and Mrs. Andy Lee Lunsford of Colbert announce the engagement of their daughter, Jordan Leigh Lunsford of Tifton, to Justin Keith Bentley of Tifton.
The bride elect is a 2013 graduate of Madison County High School, as well as an alumna of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Communications, 2018, and an Associates of Science in Agricultural Education, 2016. She is employed in communications with the Georgia Peanut Commission.
The groom elect is a 2014 graduate of Jasper County High School. He is employed by Perrin Farm Equipment Sales in Tifton. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Keith Bentley of Monticello.
The wedding will be at White Fox Cottage in Commerce on April 9, 2022.
