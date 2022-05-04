The Madison Area Resource Team (M.A.R.T.) held a countywide Memorial Service Sunday, May 1 at Sammy Haggard Park in Danielsville on the old football field.
The purpose of the event was twofold: to acknowledge the loss experienced over the past couple of years, and in recognition of National Mental Health Awareness month. Community providers had resource tables setup on-site to enable participants to access future services.
Melissa Melton was the keynote speaker, wife of the late long-time M.A.R.T./Family Connection Coordinator, shared her personal experience of watching a loved one struggle with mental illness.
BOC Chairman Todd Higdon offered appreciation for first responders answering mental health crisis situations.
The Madison County High School JROTC presented the colors with cadets Sadie Luviano, Caleb McCannon, Isaiah Ashley and Carmen Denova-Antonio.
David Stone, a retired science teacher from Madison County Middle School, played the National Anthem and Taps on the euphonium.
Jones Chapel UMC Pastor Kyung Kim, an Army Reserve Chaplain, closed the service; encouraged everyone to be agents of hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.