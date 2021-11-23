“Lights in Madison County” is being planned by M.A.R.T. (Madison Area Resource Team)/Madison County Family Connection, a collaborative group that helps the county's families, youth and children.
M.A.R.T. is comprised of individuals from Madison County Schools, county and other local agencies, health care and mental health providers, various churches and community members. These individuals work together to help be "lights" in Madison County.
M.A.R.T. plans a regular “spotlight” feature on one of these community partners. The feature will allow the community to learn more about their services and ways that they can support them.
The group would also like to encourage community partners, churches, businesses, neighborhoods, and community members to share the location of their Christmas light displays with The Madison County Journal (information can be sent to zach@mainstreetnews.com) to be posted on the paper’s Facebook page.
“The posts will serve as a reminder that Madison County can work together to be lights in the community to help create better outcomes for families, youth, and children,” M.A.R.T. leaders said. “It will also enable families to enjoy this free community resource.”
For more information about how you can partner with M.A.R.T./Madison County Family Connection, contact them at 706-795-3565 or madisoncofc@windstream.net.
