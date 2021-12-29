The Madison Area Resource Team (M.A.R.T.) shines a spotlight this week on Robin Morrow, Action, Inc.’s Madison County Community Coordinator.
Morrow is a long-time resident of Madison County and has been with Action, Inc. for over two years now. She understands firsthand the challenges that families face in Madison County.
Morrow’s goal is to provide individuals with a “helping hand” as they face an “immediate crisis situation” that has caused them to fall “behind in paying their bills.” She may be able to provide assistance with rent, energy and mortgage expenses, or essential employment supplies to qualified individuals. She can also provide referrals to other partner agencies that may be able to assist them or offer additional guidance.
Action, Inc. also offers Education-Based Training programs for individuals interested in “breaking the cycle of poverty.” Training programs include high school youth programs, fatherhood program, and career re-entry programs. Individuals interested in learning more about the education-based training programs can go to Action, Inc.’s website at: www.actionathens.org.
Community members wanting to donate or partner with Action, Inc. may contact Margo Fowler at 706-546-8293 ext. 18. Individuals requesting assistance or needing contact information for the education-based training programs can contact Robin Morrow at 706-795-2180.
