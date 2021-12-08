This week M.A.R.T. shines a light on The Madison County Food 2 Kids program, which is a partnership with The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia and Food 2 Kids Madison County, Inc.
The program provides a bag of kid friendly and nutritious food each week of the school year to students with food insecurities.
Food 2 Kids serves students currently enrolled in the program that attend Colbert Elementary, Comer Elementary, and Hull-Sanford Elementary. (Note: iServe Ministries provides a similar service to Ila Elementary and Colbert Methodist Church provides food bags to middle and high school students.) Various community volunteers pick up the bags from The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia. The volunteers then deliver the bags to each school. Students take home the bags for the weekend.
Approximately 75 students are served through the program weekly. School counselors recommend students for the program based on various signs of hunger. Counselors take into account a student’s home environment, their school performance, and behaviors associated with hunger when recommending a student.
The Madison County Food 2 Kids program relies on donations and grants to sustain the program. It costs just under $300 per child, per year to fund the food bags. Monetary donations are always welcomed and needed. Without the generous support from the community, the program would not be possible. Anyone interested in making a donation can contact Tara Thomas, Madison County Schools Wraparound Services Coordinator at 706-795-2191 ext. 1468 or tthomas@madison.k12.ga.us.
