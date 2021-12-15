This week, the Madison Area Resource Team (M.A.R.T.) shines a spotlight on Eunice Barbaree, Madison County Schools’ Migrant-Homeless Liaison.
Barbaree provides services to eligible students through both the McKinney-Vento Education for Homeless Children and Youth Program; and the Migrant Education Program.
The McKinney-Vento Program addresses issues that homeless children and youth face in enrolling, attending, and succeeding in all public schools. Barbaree addresses access to programs and services from nutrition to academics to career exploration. The program is to ensure that each homeless child and youth has equal access to the same free, appropriate public education as other children and youth.
The Migrant Education Program is a federally funded and designed to support comprehensive educational programs for migrant children. The programs are put in place to help reduce the educational disruption and other associated concerns that result from a child moving from place to place.
When a student is identified and meets qualifying requirements for both programs, Barbaree works closely with counselors in the school district and with community agencies to coordinate services to support the student and his or her family. Barbaree said she “wants to ensure that every child who is part of these programs has an equal opportunity to succeed.”
Barbaree indicates that there is an ongoing need for personal items such as hygiene products, winter coats, new socks, and new underwear for girls and boys of all school ages. There is also a high demand for air mattresses, sheets and blankets. You can contact Barbaree at 706-795-2191 extension 1404 or via email at ebarbaree@madison.k12.ga.us.
