The Madison Area Resource Team (M.A.R.T.) shines a light this week on the Madison County Food Bank. The food bank has been serving individuals in need since the early 1980s. It began as an “Emergency Food Bank” to fill in the gap for food stamp applicants waiting for their application to be approved. Bobbie Rooker, the Food Bank Director, has been at the food bank since 1987. She started both the Madison County Critically Ill and the annual Christmas programs. Rooker reported serving 83 people last month.
The food bank’s services are all made possible through community donations. Rooker indicates that “if you use it in your home, you can donate it.” (Exceptions include home canned and processed meats, and large household items — due to limited space.) She said that donations have been made by the Madison County Pilot Club, Rotary Club, Lions Club, local churches, the Masons, the school system, senior center, recreation department, library, county offices, and by community members. (She said she hoped that she didn’t forget to mention a group.)
Rooker said that the food bank’s current needs include breakfast foods, and fresh fruits and vegetables. They have an on-going need for plastic Ziploc bags (gallon and quart size), diapers, formula, dishwashing liquid, toilet paper, paper towels and toiletries. She indicated that they provide a hygiene kit to everyone that they serve. Rooker expressed an appreciation for any and all donations. She said that, “without county support we would not be able to “give-out” to people in need.”
Food and small household items can be donated in person at the food bank. Contact contact Bobbie Rooker or Leann McMullin at 706-795-5465 to schedule a drop-off time. Monetary donations can be mailed to PO Box 147 Danielsville, GA 30633.
Individuals needing assistance must be referred to the food bank by DFCS, churches, agencies, home health care, hospital, or school counselors.
