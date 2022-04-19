The Madison Area Resource Team (M.A.R.T.) will host a countywide Memorial Service Sunday, May 1 at 2 p.m.
The service will be held at Sammy Haggard Park in Danielsville on the old football field. The purpose of the event is twofold: to acknowledge the loss experienced over the past couple of years, and in recognition of National Mental Health Awareness month. Community providers will have resource tables setup on-site to enable participants to access future services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.