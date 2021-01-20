The Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Madison County Cooperative Extension Service have announced the first-annual “Madico Made” recipe contest for Madison County youth, kindergarten through 12th grade.
Youth cooks may submit an original recipe featuring ingredients that Madison County farmers produce — examples include chicken, eggs, dairy, beef, pork, strawberries, blueberries, honey, wheat, etc.
“This contest is offered through our gracious sponsors: Beck Farms, Four Star Meats, Iron Pin Ranch, Moon Farms, and The Naked Farmer,” organizers said.
Contestants are asked to design their healthy recipe as well as take a picture with the completed dish they made. Submissions should be emailed to the Madison County Extension office with the picture to uge1191@uga.edu or bring the printed recipe and picture to the Madison County Extension Office at 97 Sunset Drive in Danielsville.
Entries must be received by 5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 1. Complete recipes need to include the name of the dish, a list of required measured ingredients, instructions, and the name, address, phone number and email address of the submitter.
Contest winners will be recognized and awarded prizes. Many of the recipes will be selected for a local “Madico-Made” recipe bBook.
For more information about the contest, go to the following Madison County Extension link: https://extension.uga.edu/county-offices/madison.html or contact the Extension office at 706-795-2281.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.