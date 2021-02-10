Winners have been named in the first “MADICO Made Recipe Contest” sponsored by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Madison County Extension Office with help from local farms.
Participants were asked to create or revise a recipe featuring Madison County grown products. The recipes were judged on nutritional content, appeal, creativity, recipe presentation and originality.
The contest winners in each of the four age divisions were:
•Kindergaren through third grade: Beau Knight, second grader at Danielsville Elementary, with “Beau’s Porky Burger Rolls”
•Fourth through sixth grade: Olivia West, fifth grader at Comer Elementary, with “Four Berry Chicken Salad”
•Seventh and eighth grade: Braydon Waldroup, seventh grader at Madison County Middle School, with “Chicken Rice Casserole”
•Ninth through twelfth grade: Clayton Adams, eleventh grader at Madison County High School, with “Strawberry Banana Greek Yogurt Muffins”
“Congratulations to these winners!” organizers said. “Each of the recipes submitted looked delicious, were healthy and did an excellent job featuring Madison County grown products.”
Both age category winners and other recipes entered will be featured in recipe cards available at the Madison County Extension Office, 97 Sunset Drive in Danielsville. Certificates and winner prizes are available to be picked up at this location as well.
