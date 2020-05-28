Madison County 4-H is offering a free virtual camping-out experience in June.
The event is open to any family or individual student in grades four through 12 who wants to have an outdoor summer camping experience with virtual connections and learning to make it fun. You do not have to previously be enrolled as a member of 4-H to participate.
This one-week experiential event will feature some favorite 4-H camp-out traditions like a trivia, arts and crafts, STEM and more. Participants will have organized camp activities to choose from “so you can invest as much or as little screen time as you want.” Sessions will even be led by live camp counselors.
The week’s activities will culminate in a Friday-night backyard (or living room) camp-out complete with camp stories, skits and smores.
The 4-H Virtual Camp-Out is crafted to be similar to pioneer camping. Camp-out activities will take place June 15 –19. The lineup includes:
•June 15th: survival in the woods; water filter (STEM fun experiment); and trivia with Disney
•June 16th: terrariums; space camp; mask making; and mindfulness
•June 17th: sport –a-rama; food challenge; shotgun 101
•June 18th: video game fun – tune in all day for all kinds of games
•June 19th: exploring Brer Rabbit; animal fun to help others; camp fire fun
All classes are free of charge. You do need to fill out a registration form. More information and registration form may be accessed at the following website: https://extension.uga.edu/county-offices/madison/4-h-youth-development.html. A code of conduct, 4-H enrollment form, and information about classes are also included by scrolling down to the summer camp out information.
Call the Madison County Extension office at 706-795-2281 for more information or leave a message and “we will be happy to return your call,” 4-H leaders said, or email sgoldman@uga.edu for more questions.
